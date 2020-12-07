Society Three times as many hospitalized in a month; Kon on leaving the Crisis Staff Total number of deaths from coronavirus in Serbia exceeded 2.000, as another 56 patients died in the past 24 hours. Source: B92 Monday, December 7, 2020 | 16:49 Tweet Share Tanjug/ Dimitrije Nikolic

According to the latest data, as many as 8.209 patients with coronavirus were hospitalized in hospitals throughout Serbia, which is three and a half times more than exactly a month ago.



Namely, on November 7, a total of 2.442 people infected with COVID were hospitalized 19. Also, the number of people on respirators has more than tripled in that time period - from 77 to today's 283.



The directors of the Belgrade COVID hospitals also warned today that the hospitals are constantly being filled, pointing out that the clinical pictures of hospitalized patients are more difficult than in the previous period.



The largest number of newly infected are still in Belgrade - 1.583.



The total number of deaths from coronavirus in Serbia exceeded 2.000, as another 56 patients died in the past 24 hour.



Regarding whether he was thinking of leaving the Headquarters due to verbal attacks on him, Dr Predrag Kon said that he made this decision a long time ago.



"Twice I thought about leaving. When I decided to stay until the end, I cleared it up inside myself. Whether I'm an invertebrate or something, let them think what they want", he said.



Kon thanked President Aleksandar Vučić for the apology, but pointed out that there was no need for that.



"No one needs to apologize to me, my sincere thanks to the president, I'm glad he did that, but there was no need for that," Kon pointed out.