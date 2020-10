Society Serbia records more than 1.500 newly infected According to the latest data, 1.545 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Serbia in the past 24 hours Source: B92 Friday, October 30, 2020 | 16:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Five people died.



As of yesterday, 11.004 people have been tested.



There are 47 patients on respirators.



Just to reiterate, according to the report that was published yesterday at 3 pm for the previous 24 hours, 1.384 cases of newly infected people were confirmed.