Region Milorad Dodik to be released from hospital Today, Chairman of the Presidency of BiH, Milorad Dodik, will be released from the hospital for home treatment, Banja Luka University Clinical Center announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | 16:58

It is stated that, according to the decision of the council of doctors of the University Clinical Center of Republika Srpska, after 16 days of fighting COVID-19, Dodik will be released for home treatment today, Banja Luka's Nezavisne novine reports.



It was announced that after his release, Dodik will address the media and the public in the Republika Srpska, in order to share his experiences about the two-week treatment at the UCC RS.