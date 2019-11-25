Region EU urgently seeks envoy for the Balkans. The US already has two. One name "popped up" EU is intensively seeking a suitable personality for the new post of Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajcak being the most serious candidate Source: Tanjug Monday, November 25, 2019 | 10:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The most serious candidate is the head of Slovak diplomacy Miroslav Lajcak.



This is written by today's "Vecernje Novosti", which state that the EU's goal is to first and foremost mitigate US influence in the region.



As a good connoisseur of the situation and an experienced politician who has already performed many important assignments in this region, Lajcak, who speaks Serbian with almost no accent, practically fulfills all the conditions.



The newspaper said, citing well-informed sources, that Lajcak had a very important two-hour meeting with future European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell in Brussels earlier this week, far from the public eye.



"The US has two representatives for the Western Balkans, whereas we have none. That's why it goes like this", Lajcak said resignedly to Borrell, referring to the slow pace of enlargement and the growing distance of the region from the EU, a source tells "Novosti".



The newspaper adds that "casting" for this post has been going on for some time, since the composition of the new European Commission has been determined, stating that it is still pending whether the Special Representative will represent only the EC or the entire EU.