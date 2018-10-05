Region "First time": EU inks border deal with Albania The EU has announced that it signed an agreement with Albania that will allow its border patrols to be present and work in that country. Source: Tanjug Friday, October 5, 2018 | 14:45 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

According to AP, cited by Tanjug, this is "the first time the bloc has concluded such an accord."

The deal is aimed at tackling irregular migration, in particular sudden changes in migratory flows, and cross-border crime, it was stated in Brussels on Friday.



According to AP, "since Serbia tightened border controls, Albania has become a preferred route for migrants moving toward northern Europe from Greece and Bulgaria."



The agreement allows armed EU border guards to enter Albania with Tirana's agreement. They will not operate under Albanian law and could not be searched, the report said.