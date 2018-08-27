Region Western Balkans PMs talk EU integration Heads of government of the six Western Balkans states gathered today in an informal meeting in Albanian port city of Durres to talk regional cooperation. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 27, 2018 | 13:50 Tweet Share (Tanjug-AP)

As Associated Press (AP) reports, a similar meeting was held in the same place last year.

Main topic of this year's meeting is "regional economic integration " which includes discussions about developing joint vision for aligning with the EU, the implementation of a regional economic zone and other issues, AP reports.



It is stated that Prime Ministers of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina didn't show up in person but instead sent high representatives.



Western Balkans countries are at different stages in the process of joining the EU.



EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn is also expected to attend.