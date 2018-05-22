Region "Erdogan says 'we won't leave here' - but who invited them?" Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) is in "a permanent decision-making and jurisdiction system crisis," says RS President Milorad Dodik. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | 11:02 Tweet Share (screen capture, file)

And it is further exacerbated by the migrant problem, the leader of the Serb entity told public broadcaster RTRS late on Monday.

Dodik also said that there will be no reception centers for migrants in the territory of the Serb Republic (RS).



"We have a fundamental problem, and it is that the border has been taken away from entities. Entities do not have the ability to manage the border, and then the joint level says - it is our competence. If it is, why are you serving us these problems, why don't you secure the border, why don't you stop the entry (of migrants) into BiH," he asked.



Dodik also assessed that the messages of SDA leader (and Muslim representative in the tripartite presidency of BiH) Bakir Izetbegovic during the election rally last weekend in Sarajevo of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan represent "a clear signal welcoming refugees from the Middle East."



Dodik also thinks the display of the BiH flag during the rally was controversial.



"Turkey helped Alija Izetbegovic during the war, and Turkey is still fiercely behind all the policies carried out by Bakir Izetbegovic and the SDA as a whole. And you could hear Erdogan say, 'We will not leave here' - but who invited them here? We (Serbs) didn't, and if the Croats didn't - then it wasn't BiH who did, but Bakir Izetbegovic and his policy," concluded Dodik.