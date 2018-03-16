Region Macedonian PM slams president for his "cowardice" Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says the decision of Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov not to sign the Law on Languages was "cowardice." Source: Beta Friday, March 16, 2018 | 15:40 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

"I am sorry that the president of the state has decided literally not to respect the Constitution and to announce that he will not sign the law for the second time. That is not good, it is a flagrant violation of the Constitution of Macedonia and, of course, institutions do not have the right to allow this to happen," Zaev told reporters in Skopje.

The Macedonian prime minister pointed out that the Law on the Use of Languages - that would make Albanian an official language in the country - "will not change anything in Macedonia nor will it undermine its common future."



"I appeal that the institutions are respected, and the Constitutional Court and the Venice Commission to declare themselves on the law," he said according to local media cited by Beta on Friday.



The report added that according to the Constitution, the president can refuse to sign a law passed by the Assembly only once.