Politics Vučić wished merry Christmas: "I'm looking forward to meeting Serbian children" VIDEO Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 11:45

Tomorrow, the children from Banija and Kordun will be Vučić's guests in the Presidency of Serbia.



"I am looking forward to meeting Serbian children from Banija and Kordun and a merry Christmas to all Orthodox believers," reads the description of a video message posted on Instagram on the "Buducnostsrbijeav" profile.



Congratulating the happiest Christian holiday, Vučić told the citizens that Serbia will be able to preserve stability, peace and progress faster than ever.



"Tomorrow is Christmas Day, the day after tomorrow Christmas, the happiest Christian holiday and the atmosphere in our Presidency is cheerful. Serbian children from Topusko, Vrginmost, Vojnic, Kostajnica, Dvor, Glina, Kordun and Banija are coming to visit us tomorrow," Vucic said in the video posted on Instagram on the "Budućnostsrbije" profile.



Sweet gifts have been prepared for children from Croatia, as well as iPads, and as Vučić added, tomorrow will be solemn and beautiful.



"But the most important thing for me is to wish the citizens a Merry Christmas and happy holidays, and more than that to tell them clearly that Serbia will be able to preserve stability, peace and progress faster than it has ever progressed, and only united can we do that," Vucic said.

Namely, a group of 25 Serbian children from Banija and Kordun, accompanied by their priest Sasa Loncina, organized by MP Sanja Lakic, is visiting Belgrade.