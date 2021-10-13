Politics 0

After wounding Serbs: Vučić urgently headed to Raška

After dramatic scenes in Kosovska Mitrovica, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, decided to urgently meet with Serbian representatives of Kosovo and Metohija

Vučić headed to Raška, where a meeting with representatives of Serbian municipalities should be organized, confirmed the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.

As a reminder, the Kosovo police organized an operation in several places in Kosovo and Metohija. According to a statement from the Kosovo Police, the action is being taken "in order to realize strategic goals in the prevention of criminal acts, especially in the fight against smuggling of goods".

