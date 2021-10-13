Politics After wounding Serbs: Vučić urgently headed to Raška After dramatic scenes in Kosovska Mitrovica, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, decided to urgently meet with Serbian representatives of Kosovo and Metohija Source: B92 Wednesday, October 13, 2021 | 14:59 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MARTIN DIVISEK

Vučić headed to Raška, where a meeting with representatives of Serbian municipalities should be organized, confirmed the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Petar Petković.



As a reminder, the Kosovo police organized an operation in several places in Kosovo and Metohija. According to a statement from the Kosovo Police, the action is being taken "in order to realize strategic goals in the prevention of criminal acts, especially in the fight against smuggling of goods".