Politics "There is only one independent Serbian state in the Balkans, and that is..." American analyst and an overt Albanian lobbyist Daniel Serwer stated that there is one independent Serbian state in the Balkans, the Republic of Serbia Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 28, 2020 | 13:18 Tweet Share Screenshot TV B92/Arhiva

Serwer reacted to the statement of the Serbian member of the Presidency, Milorad Dodik, that it is not possible to discuss the status of Kosovo without discussing the status of the Republika Srpska.



He told "Dnevni Avaz" that the Republika Srpska is not independent, but a part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that its eventual declaration of independence would primarily mean a tragedy for the Serbs in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



"I think that the secession of RS from Bosnia-Herzegovina for Aleksandar Vucic would soon turn into a nightmare that would jeopardize Serbia's ambition to become a full member of the European Union," Serwer said.



He also says that it is high time for the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, to react and tells Dodik to do his best to ensure the best possible status of RS within Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Serwer estimates that Brussels and Washington should have reacted a long time ago to the rhetoric that Dodik "has been cherishing" years ago.



According to Serwer, Kosovo is a case in itself and cannot be used as a precedent for the eventual secession of RS from Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, as he states, was also confirmed by the International Court of Justice.