Politics Thaci canceled a visit to Washington Kosovo President Hashim Thaci informed the US Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Richard Grenell, that he would not come to the meeting in Washington Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 19:49

Thaci was supposed to meet with Grenell and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on Saturday, June 27, in Washington.



"The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office.



I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settled", Grenell wrote on Twitter.



He also said that he was looking forward to the conversation that will be led by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, on Saturday.﻿