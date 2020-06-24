Politics 0

Thaci canceled a visit to Washington

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci informed the US Special Envoy for Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Richard Grenell, that he would not come to the meeting in Washington

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
Foto: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Thaci was supposed to meet with Grenell and the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, on Saturday, June 27, in Washington.

"The President of Kosovo has just informed us that he has canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. following the announcement made by the Special Prosecutors Office.

I respect his decision not to attend the discussions until the legal issues of those allegations are settled", Grenell wrote on Twitter.

He also said that he was looking forward to the conversation that will be led by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and the Prime Minister of Kosovo, Avdullah Hoti, on Saturday.﻿

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Hoti canceled his trip to Washington

Hoti canceled trip to Washington where he was supposed to participate in the meeting on June 27 in the White House re: the resumption of Belgrade-Pristina talks

Politics Thursday, June 25, 2020 09:10 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ
page 1 of 21 go to page