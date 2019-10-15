Politics Dacic's directive labeled "very urgent" Serbian diplomats around the world have received an explicit directive from the Serbian Foreign Ministry Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 08:30 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/ZORAN ZESTIC/ bk

Serbian diplomatic missions were given a directive to make every effort to thwart Kosovo's bid to become a member of an international police organization.



Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic says Pristina has no chance of joining Interpol.



"Kosovo has no chance of joining Interpol, it will face a disaster," Dacic told daily "Politika" today ahead of the forthcoming Interpol General Assembly session in Chile.



Vecernje Novosti had an insight into an open telegram sent from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to all Serbian diplomatic missions, in which Ivica Dacic sent clear instructions under the label "very urgent".



The telegram emphasizes that preventing further recognition of Kosovo's independence and withdrawal of existing ones, as well as preventing Pristina's admission to international organizations are issues of the highest national interest and is currently a major foreign policy priority for the entire Serbian leadership.



"In light of the upcoming session of the Interpol General Assembly in Santiago, presently, our absolute priority is to continue intensive engagement of the diplomatic and consular network with all members", the telegram states.



Dacic's memo adds that if Interpol General Assembly decides on Pristina's request for admission, Serbia finds the vote of each state significant.



"Enhanced engagement is necessary with the countries whose positions are not firm in their support of our position", Minister Dacic said in a letter, Novosti reports.