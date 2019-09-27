Politics Haradinaj: "Finally, we can do without Serbia's recognition" Outgoing Kosovo PM Ramush Haradinaj said on Thursday that Kosovo doesn't need Serbia’s recognition, adding that a division of territory “is no longer a danger” Source: Beta Friday, September 27, 2019 | 08:48 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Haradinaj added that in the end, Kosovo can do without Serbia’s recognition.



Haradinaj told reporters after returning from the United States that he met with US Special Envoy for the Balkans Matthew Palmer to discuss "bilateral relations and te Kosovo-Serbia dialogue".



"It was important to be there. I went to the US to clear up Kosovo’s position, our known and clear standpoints against division and the change of borders”, Haradinaj said.



He said that he met with German Ambassador to the United Nations, Christoph Heusgen, and with "compatriots living in the US", but not with Kosovo President Hashim Thaci or Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who are at the UN in New York, attending UN General Assembly.



“Vucic’s logic of obstructing Kosovo harms Serbia. We can do without Serbia’s recognition in the end", Haradinaj concluded.