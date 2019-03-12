Politics Vucic on TV Prva about "Steel Ring" and Angela's people Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in an interview for Prva TV, which starts at 1 pm, will speak, among other things, about Pristina's action "Steel Ring." Source: B92, Prva TV Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 12:03 Tweet Share

As announced, Vucic will answer the question of kind of messages were transmitted to him by the closest associates by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he spoke until late last night, as well as what he told them.

Vucic will also talk about the current situation in Kosovo and Pristina's operational plan called "Steel Ring" but also about other open issues.