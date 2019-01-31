Politics Dacic at meeting of EU foreign ministers in Bucharest First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers and candidate countries on Feb.1 in Bucharest. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, January 31, 2019 | 16:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The meeting is organized by EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini and the Romanian EU Presidency.

On the margins of the meeting, Dacic will also participate in an informal working lunch at the invitation of Mogherini and Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu.



The theme of the informal working lunch will be "The Future of the Western Balkan Region, Strengthening Dialogue and Improving Regional Cooperation in the Context of Global Challenges," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.