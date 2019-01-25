Politics Prime minister reacts to opposition's misogynist insults That's enough. When somebody crosses the line, they've crossed the line, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Friday. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 25, 2019 | 12:04 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

She was reacting to the latest insults heard in the country's political discourse at the expense of women.

"When it comes to insulting women and the public dialogue - enough! When somebody's crossed the line, they've crossed the line. If that's the decent and civil Serbia, then I don't want to be a part of that Serbia," Brnabic told reporters, and added:



"What (actor) Sergej Trifunovic and his colleagues from the (opposition) Alliance for Serbia are doing is neither decent, nor civil, nor is it about a free Serbia, it is not our country's face."



"If someone's basic manners and respect toward citizens and thepublic discourse are not enough to stop with the crudest of insults at the expense of women, because they think differently, then the state is the one to bring order into this," the prime minister said, and asked the judiciary to react, "because this has gone way too far."