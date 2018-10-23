Politics EU: KSF can "transform only in accordance with constitution" The transformation of the Kosovo Security Forces into an army can be carried out only in accordance with the Kosovo Constitution, say EU officials in Pristina. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 23, 2018 | 14:08 Tweet Share

Last week, the Kosovo assembly adopted three draft laws on the transformation of the KSF, with Serb List members of the assembly opposed, Albanian language paper Zeri is reporting. The aim was to circumvent the constitutional changes, which must have be supported by the Serbs.

According to the daily, the EU Office in Pristina calling for "an inclusive process in adopting the legislation on the KSF transformation, in line with Kosovo’s constitution and considering the interests and concerns of all communities in Kosovo and also all relevant stakeholders."