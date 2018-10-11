Politics Serbia abolishes visa-free regime with Iran The Serbian government abolished the visa-free regime with Iran, a little over a year after it was introduced. Source: Beta Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 09:17 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to the announcement in the Official Gazette, the government brought the decision when the Decision on abolishing visas for entering the Republic of Serbia ceased to have effect for citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The government reached the decision on October 8 and it will come into effect on the eighth day after the announcement in the Official Gazette.



Serbian entry visas were abolished for Iranian citizens in August 2017.