Politics Vucic feels "a bit better" after agreement with Stoltenberg President Aleksandar Vucic says he has agreed with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that in the event of a crisis in Kosovo, they can quickly make contact. Source: Beta Monday, October 8, 2018 | 12:06

He said that this procedure has been established in order to prevent conflicts and more serious consequences.

Vucic said that he asked Stoltenberg not to reduce the KFOR mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KiM), "as it is the only protection for the Serb people."



"I've had long talks with Stoltenberg and we spoke about all kinds of cooperation between Serbia and NATO. This cooperation is good and we have a lot of joint activities. We paid special attention to the issue of KiM and the role of KFOR, and I asked him many times not to reduce their mission to KiM," Vucic said, stressing that KFOR has an effective role in the protection of the Serbs.



Vucic pointed out that they agreed that in any crisis situations they can get in touch in order to avoid serious consequences, and thank him for accepting that.



"If there's need to do it, we will be in contact in the shortest possible time, within a few minutes, and we will be able to solve it immediately and help, so that we can explain what is happening on the ground and help protect the population. It fee a bit better, because we will we can say what is happening on the ground and help protect the population," Vucic said.