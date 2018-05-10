Politics "What were they thinking" - Djuric on "karate controversy" Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric said on Thursday it was "quite logical" that conversations about Kosovo are being held in various places. Source: B92, Prva TV Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 14:37 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

This was Djuric's comment on media reports that said representatives of five Western countries were meeting in Washington to discuss the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue.

He added that it was "perfectly well known" which countries support Kosovo's independence.



"It's logical to have conversations on various sides. We have them in Brussels, under EU's auspices. Various countries are consulting with each other. We are talking constantly to those countries that do no recognize Kosovo," he told Prva TV.



When it comes to the meeting held this week between Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Djuric stressed that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Merkel twice in the past month and a half.



"I'd remind you that Vucic, other than yesterday's phenomenal reception in Moscow, in the past month and a half had two meetings with Merkel. For us these are great opportunities to present our position," he added.



Djuric said that the goal of the dialogue is to reach a compromise.



"We are ready to make an effort to continue these talks, we inherited an abyss. The goal of these talks now is to save the situation," Djuric added.



He also commented on the case of karate competitors from Kosovo being unable to take part in the European Championship in Novi Sad.



"I don't know what the politicians in Pristina were thinking. That agreements don't apply to Pristina, that they only apply to us? Of course they do," Djuric said.