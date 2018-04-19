Politics Belgrade regrets incident, but won't accept protest note Serbian Ambassador to Croatian Mira Nikolic has refused to accept Croatia's protest note. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 09:51 Tweet Share (mfa.gov.rs)

The protest came after member of the Serbian National Assembly and leader of the opposition SRS party Vojislav Seselj caused an incident during the visit of a delegation of the Croatian Assembly.

But the ambassador said that Serbian officials did not do anything to make the Croatian delegation cut short its visit.



She also pointed out that Assembly President Maja Gojkovic, as the host, and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic both immediately condemned the incident, the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement late on Wednesday.



"Ambassador Nikolic also said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic experienced worse kind of unpleasantness during his recent visit to Zagreb, but did not leave Zagreb (early)," the statement stressed.



The MFA assessed that it was not in anyone's interest to allow isolated incidents to stop the process of dialogue, that had gained momentum after Vucic's meeting in Zagreb with his Croatian counterpart. Serbia remains committed to dialogue and good neighborly and regional cooperation, the statement said.