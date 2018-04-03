Politics FM: Belgrade has no hidden agenda; Pristina is provoking Belgrade's commitment to sincere and constructive dialogue with Pristina, with EU's mediation, is not producing the expected results. Source: Beta Tuesday, April 3, 2018 | 11:39 Tweet Share Dacic addressing the ceremony at the Serbian-Hungarian border on Tuesday (Tanjug)

Serbian Foreign Minister and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic said this on Tuesday, adding that authorities in Pristina, "with support of some foreign powers," have been prolonging the implementation of their obligations from the Brussels agreement.

"I repeat that Serbia has entered the dialogue in Brussels sincerely and without 'a hidden agenda' - while Pristina has been, with well-prepared provocations and obstructions, and the obvious support from some foreign powers, prolonging the execution of its part of the obligations from the Brussels agreement, making the dialogue pointless and directly threatening the stability of the region," Dacic at the ceremony to open a new border crossing between Serbia and Hungary, attended also by Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.



Dacic said that the Serbian authorities expect Hungary to understand the position of Serbia which is based on the preservation of common Christian and European values, said a statement from the Serbian Foreign Ministry cited by Beta agency.



The statement added that Dacic assessed Belgrade's commitment to sincere and constructive dialogue with the provisional institutions of self-government in Pristina, with the mediation of the EU, was "unfortunately not producing the expected results."



"During the centuries-old presence in this region, where, throughout history, the world's largest and most powerful powers have often clashed, our two peoples (Serbs and Hungarians) have often been exposed to various pressures. Such pressures exist even today when the Republic of Serbia is making an enormous effort to occupy its deserved place in the community of European nations," the Serbian minister said.