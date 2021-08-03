Sports NBA: What happened yesterday? The first offseason day in the NBA league is over and here is the list of interesting trades that happened. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 | 23:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/NUCCIO DINUZZO

NBA teams are again allowed to trade and sign new players, and that always attracts a lot of attention.

The first offseason day of the transition period is often the most interesting one.



It all started with Shams Charani's announcement that Spencer Dinwiddie was one step away from moving to the Washington Wizards and that everything had already been agreed at the meeting and that we were just waiting for official confirmation. The news of Lonzo Ball arriving in the Chicago Bulls hit with Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and the second-round pick heading the opposite direction.



Chris Paul cashed in 120.000.000 USD from the Phoenix Suns for a four-year stay in Arizona.



Duncan Robinson will get a check on 90 million dollars from Miami Heat. This is a five-year contract.



Kyle Lowry has arrived in Miami Heat for a sum of 90 million dollars.



The roomer says that Goran Dragic will head in the opposite direction just for another trade to Dallas Mavericks.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has got an enormous contract from Oklahoma City Thunder, 172 million dollars for a five-year contract.



Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks agreed on a five-year contract valued at 207 million dollars.



Dallas Mavericks have decided to extend the contract with Tim HardawayJr. for a sum of 72 million for a four-year extension.



Mike Conly will stay in Utah Jazz for 68 million dollars and a three-year contract.



It’s Dallas again. Mavericks have made another deal with Boban Marjanović for a one-year contract valued at 7 million dollars.



Jimmy Butler will not change the scenery, Miami Heat offered him a max five-year contract valued at 184 million dollars.



Blake Griffin will stay in Brooklyn Nets, for one more year.



New York Knicks have signed Evan Fournier for 78 million dollars and managed to keep Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel.



Denver Nuggets have offered JaMychal Green a two-year contract valued at 17 million which he accepted.



Jarrett Allenis going to earn 100 million dollars over the next five years, courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers.



Indiana Pacers will pay 35 million dollars to T.J. McConnell for a three-year contract, so he stays put.



Kelly Olynyk will move to Detroit Pistons for 37 million dollars and stay there for three years.



Doug McDermottwill move to San Antonio Spurs who offered a three-year contract valued at 42 million dollars.



Sterling Brown will keep his Dallas Mavericks jersey.



Bobby Portis will after all remain a Milwaukee Buck for a contract valued at 9 million dollars.



Sacramento Kingshave signed Alex Len on a two-year contract.



Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwight Howard.



Nicolas Batum has decided to remain as he is in his LA Clippersjersey for another two seasons.



Dallas Mavericks have signed Reggie Bullockza 30,5 million dollars on a three-year contract.



PJ Tucker also moves to Miami. Heat will pay 15 million dollars for the next two seasons.



Devonte Grahamwill move from Charlotte toNew Orleansin exchange for another first-round pick.



Kent Bazemorewill remain in Los AngelesLakers on a one-year contract.



Dewayne Dedmonwill return to Miami Heat on a one-year contract.



Sacramento Kingsand Richaun Holmeshave agreed on a four-year contract valued at 55 million.



Miami signed Gabe Vincenton a 3,5 million contract for a period of two years.



Philadelphia 76erswill soon let go of their PG, George Hill.



Semi Ojeleyewill move to Milwaukee Bucksfor a period of one year.



Max Strus will stay with Miami Heat for a year on a 3,5 million contract.



Portland will pay Norman Powell 90 million dollars for the next four years.



Cody Zellerarrived in Portland on a one-year contract.



Daniel Theiswill stay with Houston Rocketsfor 36 million dollars for the next four years.



Alex Caruso goes to Chicago, on a contract worth 37 million dollars.



Atlanta made a deal with Solomon Hill who will stay put for another year.



Gary Trent stays with Toronto Raptors for 45 million dollars.



Trevor Ariza moves to Los Angeles Lakers.



Mike Muscalahas signed a 7 million contract with Oklahoma City Thunder.



Zach Collins signed a 22 million dollars contract with San Antonio Spurs for the next three years.



Philadelphia 76ers decided to hold on to Furkan Korkmaz which will earn 15 million dollars for the next three years.



Sacramento Kings have signed Moe Harkless on a two-year contract for 9 million dollars.



Torrey Craig has signed a two-year contract with Indiana Pacers for 10 million dollars.