Sports Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's record: 310 weeks Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic started the 310th week at the top of the ATP list. Source: B92, S.N. Monday, March 1, 2021 | 08:51 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Novak Djokovic equaled Roger Federer's record with 310 weeks at the top of the ATP list.



In seven days, more precisely on March 8, Djokovic will officially exceed Roger Federer and take over his record, which he held for many years.



Believe it or not, Novak Djokovic was the first-ranked world tennis player for the first time at the age of 24, and that happened on July 4, 2011.



After that, he was ranked first for 122 weeks, which is his best series, and Roger Federer's record is 237 weeks in a row as the world number one.