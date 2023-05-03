Crime Three days mourning; The boy planned everything, had a liquidation list PHOTO/VIDEO Government of Serbia decided to declare three days of mourning for the tragic event at "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school. Full identity of the boy revealed Source: B92 Wednesday, May 3, 2023 | 15:25 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Government of Serbia has decided to declare three days of mourning for the tragic event at the "Vladislav Ribnikar" elementary school. The full identity of the boy was revealed. His father was arrested.



The conference began with a minute of silence.



Minister of Education Branko Ružić, Minister of Health Danica Grujičić, Chief of Belgrade Police Veselin Milić, as well as Minister of Internal Affairs Bratislav Gašić addressed the media and the public at the conference.



Minister of Education stated that, on behalf of the Ministry, he expresses his deepest condolences regarding the greatest tragedy that has befallen Serbia and our education system. "The tragedy that happened at the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school, eight children unfortunately lost their lives, as well as a security guard, while the injured students and the teacher were hospitalized," said Ružić.



This is a beastly act, said Ružić, adding that the entire school was under video surveillance. The school police officer was also present, he said.



According to him, six children and one teacher were hospitalized. "We are grateful to the health workers, teachers at the school, as well as the team of psychologists who were invited to provide adequate support to parents and students in this traumatic period ahead," said Ružić.

Decision made: Three days of mourning

Plan napada koji je napravio K.K

"The government has made a decision to declare a three-day mourning period, and classes in the afternoon shift are suspended. Starting tomorrow, classes will begin with a minute of silence," said the Minister of Education.



He also pointed out that a conversation was held with Prime Minister Ana Brnabić, as well as that the President of Serbia will be consulted on everything, in order to come out with a more adequate picture. "The appeal is to allow the families of the deceased to send their dead off in peace," said Ružić.



Minister of Health Danica Grujicic said that there is no way to return the children to life. Two boys who are placed in Tiršova are out of danger, while the third girl is in critical condition because she received a gunshot wound to the head. She suffered extensive damage.



The children who are in the Emergency Center also received gunshot wounds, and the most critical is the boy with multiple gunshot wounds, including those of the fifth and sixth vertebra. The history teacher, who was also shot, is critical.



"With 40 years of service and after the nineties, when we experienced lots of thing, this is perhaps my worst experience," said the visibly shaken Minister of Health, who expressed her deepest condolences to all the families whose children were killed.



She also said that the Institute for Mental Health will organize two help lines that all those who need help will be able to call, and all those who want it will be admitted immediately, while all other actions regarding the child who fired the gun will be taken by the competent services.

The full identity of the student who shot and the plan he had has been released

Spisak koji je imao K.K.

Veselin Milić, head of the Police Department of the city of Belgrade, said that the assistant director called the police, after which the police were immediately dispatched. After that, the police were called by N N person who introduced himself as Kosta Kecmanović.



"I have been to thousands of investigations, and this is a tragedy that is unprecedented for our society, and the question is what we should do," Milić said.



According to him, the police arrested Kosta Kecmanović, born in 2009, on the spot, adding that with the information gathered so far, K. K. planned a detailed murder. He chose the history classroom because it was the closest to the school entrance.



"He made a plan for entering and exiting the school and determined, as he stated, priority targets. The sketch looks like something from a video game, which indicates that he planned in detail how to enter and which classes," said Milić, adding that the boy was not with the police announced the motive of his crime, but that he consciously chose May 3 as the date of the execution and the history classroom, because it is near the entrance to the school and because the first class was in his class.



The principal said that K.K. had two pistols owned by his father, as well as four Molotov cocktails, and that immediately after entering the school he killed the guard, the student on duty and two female students who happened to be there.



After that, he changed the frames and went to the history room, where he shot the teacher and other children.



After that, he left the school and called the police on duty from the yard to tell them what he had done.