Crime Nikola Jokic's brother arrested: Accused of strangling a woman in Denver Strahinja, the brother of Serbian NBA star and member of Serbian basketball national team Nikola Jokic, got arrested for assaulting a woman in Denver Source: Tanjug Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 13:23

Strahinja Jokic (37 year old), was in his apartment with a woman, according to the Denver Post, which quoted the police. At one point, the woman wanted to leave the apartment, but Jokic prevented her by force, pushing her harshly on the ground. The woman then went out to the balcony and called for help, but Jokic grabbed her and started strangling her.



The woman then tried to call the police, but Jokic seized her phone.



However, she managed to send a message to an acquaintance using a computer; the friend then informed the police, who showed up and arrested Strahinja Jokic, it is being stated in the police record into which this paper gained insight.



Prosecutor spokeswoman Carolyn Taylor said that Denver Attorney General's Office has accepted the charges related to this second-degree assault.