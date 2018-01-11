Crime Army colonel arrested on corruption charges A Serbian Army colonel whose initials are V.S. has been placed under arrest on suspicion that he abused his official position and traded in influence. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 10:31 Tweet (Thinkstock)

Tanjug is quoting a Ministry of Defense Statement issued on Thursday that said the arrest came after several months of evidence gathering.

The Military Police cooperated with the Military Security Agency (VBA) and the Interior Ministry (MUP) to question several persons on suspicion that they committed criminal acts of abuse of official position and trading in influence.



The operation was carried out on the orders of the prosecutions in Belgrade and Novi Sad.



V.S. will be detained for up to 48 hours and will then be brought before a prosecutor along with a criminal complaint, the statement said.