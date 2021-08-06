Business & Economy Vučić: "Serbia will not follow bad trends" Source: B92 Friday, August 6, 2021 | 23:58 Tweet Share Foto: Instagram/ buducnostrsrbijeav

"Today we have here our lady miners, our heroines, true heroines, women who contribute to the development of The growth rate and economic progress in the best, bravest, and most honorable way possible in Serbia. These are the women who fight every day not for their bread and butter only, but the well-being of the entire Serbia. I am infinitely grateful to you for your extremely hard, serious, and responsible work, "said Vucic.



He pointed out that without lady miners, Serbia would not have enough electricity or enough heating, and those people in our country must know that, especially "at a time when all these things are taken for granted, and no one ever wonders who these wonderful people are", those who provide us with electricity and heating."



"We all got accustomed to having the temperature of 18-19 degrees in our apartments and houses during summer, and in winter we have a temperature of 19-20 degrees, and there is no need to be especially dressed for winter and summer conditions, we can always feel comfortable in our homes, and we rarely ask who are these people who help us with that and provide it all. These are those wonderful women who do it on our behalf, " Vucic added.



The present lady miners were told that Serbia will not abandon its coal capacities and thermal capacities and that will stick to them.



"That means that you will have your jobs in 10, 20, 30 years," the president emphasized, expressing his gratitude once again for everything that the lady miners are doing for Serbia.



Vučić told his Chinese friends from "Zidjin" that he hoped that promise they’ve made will be fulfilled, and that hundreds of people will get jobs in Majdanpek.



"Our focus will be to see what we can do in the oncoming years to increase salaries in Kolubara, Kostolac, Resavica ... I believe in the mining sector, this is a branch of the economy in Serbia will constantly grow, and it will not be shut down as many would like to see it. Energy security is of extreme importance, some countries presently have problems because they wanted to follow trends," Vucic pointed out.



"Serbia will not follow all economic trends, but will follow the needs of this country and its citizens," the president added.



"That is why you are very important for the country and we believe that you will still be able to do a lot for the country and our whole nation," the president told the miners.



After the reception, Vučić had a session with journalists.



First, he was asked about Zidjin.



"Zidjin is the largest exporter. Today, Bor is one of the cities with the highest increase in price per square meter, salaries are rising too. I don't know anything about mobbing in Zidjin, and if cases are confirmed, the institutions will do their job because such wrongdoings are a crime," he said. is Vucic.



Then, he talked about Geox.



"I don't know if Geox has any outstanding duties in terms of salaries since that is not something the state must know, but I know that in Kraljevo and Nis and many other places we helped people who did not have income for years. I think we agreed on a big thing yesterday and as of today, we have a huge interest in applying for Teklas, especially because the salaries are higher. We also have some jobs in Simpo, and we will try to find more jobs to hire all the workers from Geox," he pointed out.



As he said, the citizens of Vranje will get help.



"I am not interested in what politicians say, but what people say," he added.



According to the data available from the Independent Trade Union of Metalworkers of Serbia, about 30,000 miners are employed in our country.



Miners' Day is celebrated in memory of August 6, 1903, and the strikes organized in the Senj mines, where the miners fought for their three fired colleagues to get back to work, part-time work and free lamp oil.



The miners went on strike over the dismissal of three miners who were protecting workers' rights, and after a ten-day strike, they managed to get the fired miners back to work.



There was no ceremony for Miners' Day last year due to the pandemic.