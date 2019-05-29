Business & Economy Fiat to manufacture SUV model in Kragujevac? Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | 13:41 Tweet Share (Depositphotos, sliper84, 151421328)

he management of Kragujevac-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Serbia has received unofficial information from Fiat's Turin headquarters that a potential FCA-Renault merger would have no substantial effect on the Serbian car factory's plan of operations until 2022, Belgrade's Vecernje novosti daily reported.



The readiness of assembly lines for series production of a new car model will be checked as early as end-2019 to enable full-capacity production from 2020.



Production parameters for a new model have been checked on the Kragujevac assembly lines on several occasions and if the checks are anything to go by, FIAT plans to manufacture an SUV at the factory, Novosti said.



The car will most likely be based on the Punto or the Tipo model, the report also said.