World The United States has given Israel a deadline: Here's when the war must end The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden has given Israel a deadline to end the war against Hamas by the end of the year. Source: Tanjug Friday, December 8, 2023 | 21:50

Three officials from Tel Aviv gave this statement to the Politico on condition of anonymity.



Politico adds that this is a deadline that was also emphasized by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel this week.



But White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said Thursday that the administration has not imposed a strict deadline on Israel to end military operations in Gaza.



When Israeli officials revealed their plans to a top U.S. diplomat, saying that fighting in the southern Gaza Strip could last several months, Blinken reportedly curtly retorted: "You don't have that much time." Israeli leaders appear to be preparing to exceed that deadline.



Politico reminds that the Israelis have defied the US before and that they have done the same several times since the beginning of the attack on the Gaza Strip. A senior Israeli official told Politico that the United States had previously advised Israel not to enter Gaza, and did so anyway.



"We entered Gaza because that's the only way to destroy Hamas and free the hostages. They told us - don't go into their tunnels, you have no chance of destroying Hamas that way. They told us not to enter hospitals, even though Hamas used them as command centers and control centers, but we entered those hospitals, we did what was necessary. And we will do it until we achieve victory," said the unnamed Israeli official.