World What's happening? Two of Putin's men were killed within a few hours Two allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin were killed within hours of each other on Wednesday. Source: Blic Friday, December 8, 2023 | 09:37

Kyiv officials have taken credit for the killing of former Ukrainian politician Illia Kyva, a 46-year-old pro-Russian politician whose body was found in a suburb near Moscow.



According to a report by Agence France-Presse, a Ukrainian defense official said the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had organized the assassination, while the Russian Investigative Committee said "an unknown person shot" the former lawmaker and that an investigation into his death had been launched.



Kyva was expelled from Ukraine's parliament a few weeks after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and moved to Russia, the New York Times reported.



A Ukrainian court sentenced Kyva in absentia to 14 years in prison in November on charges of treason and attempted violent overthrow of the government.

⚡️In occupied Luhansk, the car of a collaborator and deputy of the so-called member of the "People's Council of the LPR" Oleg Popov was blown up



According to the Russian media, he died pic.twitter.com/zCwLH5u7I8 — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) December 6, 2023

"We can confirm that Kyva is finished. Such a fate will befall other traitors of Ukraine, as well as followers of Putin's regime," Yusov said.



Yusov also called Kyva "one of the biggest scumbags, traitors and collaborators," according to Agence France-Presse.



Russian media also reported that Oleg Popov, a former deputy of the Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) of the Russian-occupied region of Ukraine, was killed in a car explosion on Wednesday. The LNR was established after Putin illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions in the fall of 2022.



Law enforcement agencies told Russian state media outlet TASS that Popov was killed near the Avangard Stadium in the city of Luhansk.