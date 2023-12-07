World 0

Horror in Russia: Schoolgirl opens fire in school - there are dead VIDEO

There was a shooting at the gymnasium in Bryansk, said a source in the emergency services. Two people died, four were wounded.

Source: B92
The police surrounded the school building.

The fire was opened by a student of the 8th grade. She fired from her father's gun.

According to eyewitnesses and one of the sources, the student wounded four boys and then committed suicide.

Another person was killed.

All students were evacuated.

