World 0

Drama in New York: Attacker killed four people; among them children

Four people, including two children, were killed and three wounded in a knife attack in Queens, New York, according to the world media.

Source: Telegraf
Share
EPA-EFE/PAT CRAY
EPA-EFE/PAT CRAY

The police received a call this morning, and when they arrived at the home of one of the victims, it was on fire.

The murder suspect also attacked police officers and injured two of them with a knife before being shot.

The attacker was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police confirmed that the call came this morning around 5:00 a.m. local time, and that a young woman said that her cousin had killed the entire family.

When the patrol arrived at the scene, they saw a man leaving the house with a bag in his hands.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

0.1 to total disaster

A month before the end of 2023, it is already known that this year will reach a global warming of 1.4 degrees compared to the pre-industrial period.

World Thursday, November 30, 2023 17:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Henry Kissinger has passed away

Controversial Nobel Prize winner and powerful diplomat Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100.

World Thursday, November 30, 2023 07:19 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
page 1 of 36 go to page