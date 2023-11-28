World Turkey closes the Bosphorus Strait The Turkish Coast Guard announced that it had closed the Bosphorus Strait near Istanbul to shipping due to gusts of wind and rain. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 28, 2023 | 22:40 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

"Due to bad weather conditions, the Bosphorus strait near Istanbul is temporarily closed to the passage of ships in both directions," according to a statement carried by RIA.



The Dardanelles Strait was also closed to traffic earlier.



A yellow weather alert is in effect in the Istanbul area due to hurricane-force winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.



In the past 10 days, at least five cargo ships ran aground in the Black Sea off the coast of Turkey due to stormy weather.