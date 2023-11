World Hamas: We are ready Hamas official Ghazi Hamad said today that the Palestinian militant group is ready to conclude a comprehensive hostage exchange agreement with Israel. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, November 28, 2023 | 22:35 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"If Israel has a serious intention to release its soldiers who are captured, then we are ready to conclude a comprehensive agreement," Hamad told Al Jazeera, RIA reports.



About 200 Israelis captured during the October 7 attack on Israel are still in the Gaza Strip.