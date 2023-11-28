World Again? Scary footage from China; They are reminiscent of the beginning of coronavirus Disturbing photos of crowds of masked people in Chinese hospitals are spreading on social media. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, November 28, 2023 | 13:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

For now, it is known that it is a mysterious pneumonia that is once again ravaging the country.



Beijing says that no new virus is to blame for the chaos, and officials have told people to wear masks, social distance and stay at home if they don't feel well, while health workers attribute the increase in cases to the flu and other common diseases.



Local media, however, report that health facilities are overcrowded with sick children.



For now, China's health ministry says it can deal with the surge in the disease that caused panic last week when the news first emerged. Let's recall that the WHO officially requested additional information from Beijing about these infections, and Beijing provided it, albeit "briefly and generally", as it was later assessed.



However, some experts point out that the wave of the disease is eerily similar to reports that emerged shortly before the outbreak of the coronavirus, which China has been accused of covering up.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Andy Wong

In a new statement issued on Sunday, China's health ministry claimed that the rise in illness was caused by influenza and other known pathogens. They rule out the possibility of a new virus and point out that it is all caused by the overlapping of common viruses like RSV, influenza, as well as bacteria.



The ministry urged local authorities to open more clinics and promote flu vaccination among the elderly and children.

Hospitals in China have been overwhelmed with an influx of cases of acute respiratory illnesses, mostly involving children. pic.twitter.com/Qn0F7Zl6So — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 28, 2023

Tanjug/AP Photo/Andy Wong

People have been advised to wear masks and local authorities have been urged to do everything possible to prevent the spread of the disease in crowded places such as schools and nursing homes.



Chinese health authorities say winter viruses are hitting their nation harder because of the population's reduced immunity as this is the first winter without restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.