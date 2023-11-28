World Liquidation of Russians, more than 326,000 casualties; Strike carried out War in Ukraine – 643rd day. Russia continued to intensively attack the city of Avdeyevka in the east and the village of Robotin in the south, Kyiv said. Source: B92 Tuesday, November 28, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine will join the military alliance after the war.



He said that at the meeting of foreign ministers of NATO member states this week, the Alliance will confirm its long-term support to Ukraine.



Over the weekend, Russian forces confirmed progress northwest and southeast of Avdeyevka, the U.S. Institute for the Study of War said.

A field stockpile of Russian anti-tank mines went airborne

Strike has been carried out

Kyiv: Russian forces fired a missile at Krivi Rog, air danger in several areas

Russian forces fired a missile at Kryvyi Rih during the night, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced.



The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lisak, announced that the details of the attack were being determined.



Air danger was declared during the night in Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.