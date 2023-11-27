World "We are on the verge of a devastating conflict" Iraq sees risk of a regional conflict if the ceasefire in Gaza doesn't turn into a permanent ceasefire, foreign affairs adviser to the Iraqi Prime Minister said Source: Tanjug Monday, November 27, 2023 | 21:28 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov

Reuters reports that since the conflict began on October 7, Hezbollah and some Iraqi factions have attacked Israeli and US forces almost daily, however, there have been no reports of attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria since a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.



Some of the main player armed factions behind the attacks in recent weeks, including Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada and Kataib Hezbollah, have said they will abide by the Gaza ceasefire but have also said they will resume attacks once the ceasefire ends.



They also stated that they will ask for the possible expulsion from Iraq of U.S. soldiers, of whom there are about 2,500 at the moment.



"The entire region is on the brink of a devastating conflict that can spread anywhere, and the extent of its expansion or how to control and stop it is unknown. Therefore, we consider that any ceasefire is useful and important at this time, for Palestinians first, but also for all countries in the region, including Iraq," said Fahrad Aladin, advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.