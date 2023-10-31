World New drama in Paris: Open fire on a woman who threatened to blow up the subway VIDEO Paris police opened fire today on a woman who allegedly made threats on subway, the latest incident in a country that has raised security levels. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 12:00 Tweet Share TANJUG/AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File

The level of security has been raised after this month, in France, an Islamic extremist killed a teacher in a grammar school.



According to police sources, the woman was wearing an Islamic veil, an abaya, and along with the threats, she uttered words justifying terrorism.



The police said that they do not have any information about the condition of the woman.



The police added that they opened fire after the woman did not respond to their warnings.



Police responded after a passenger on the train called 911 and reported that the woman was making threats, but it is not known what the threats were about.