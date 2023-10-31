World Media: Israel agreed to allow 100 aid trucks to pass to Gaza every day Israel has agreed to allow 100 trucks of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip every day. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 08:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

The decision was reached after intensive diplomatic engagement by the administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden, an American official told The Times of Israel.



As noted, the agreement came hours after the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that the limited number of aid trucks entering Gaza could not meet the "unprecedented humanitarian needs" in the Palestinian enclave.



Only 171 aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since the Rafah crossing with Egypt was made possible ten days ago.



In the meantime, the UN announced that it is necessary to open another border crossing for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. "More than one border crossing is needed to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, and Kerem Shalom border crossing, which is controlled by Israel, is the only crossing equipped to quickly process a large enough number of trucks," Senior UN official Lisa Doughten said at an emergency session of the Security Council last night, regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.



Israel imposed a blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a massive rocket attack on October 7, followed by a ground invasion of southern Israel.