Accident at a construction site in Germany: Workers buried in the rubble At least five workers died in an accident that happened this morning at a construction site in the German city of Hamburg. Source: Bild Monday, October 30, 2023 | 10:18

As reported by Bild, the accident happened around 9:10 a.m. when the scaffolding collapsed on several floors, burying at least eight workers.



About 700 construction workers are currently being evacuated from the large construction site.



Several ambulances and paramedics are on the scene.