Is Europe threatened by war?

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assessed that there is a danger of war in Europe and pointed out that Germany "must be able to defend itself".

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Pistorius told the public broadcaster ZDF that the conflict in the Middle East and the war between Russia and Ukraine will have consequences in German society.

"We have to get used to the idea that there could be a danger of war in Europe," said the German defense minister.

Pistorius said that Germany will simultaneously do everything to prevent further escalation in the Middle East conflict. Speaking about the situation in the Bundeswehr, the German minister stated that not only was a special fund worth 100 billion euros created, but the structures were also changed.

According to Pistorius, the Bundeswehr has long been neglected, but will be in a completely different position by the end of the decade.

