World Growing tensions? They have seven days... India has requested that Canada withdraw its 41 diplomats by October 10 and return to the country, world media reported today, Source: Tanjug Tuesday, October 3, 2023 | 09:15

The Financial Times reports that relations between India and Canada have become seriously strained due to Canadian authorities' suspicions that agents of the Indian intelligence services played a role in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, who was killed in June and whom India labeled as "terrorist", reports Reuters.



India dismissed the allegations as absurd.



Canada has 62 diplomats in India, and Indian authorities have said that the total number of Canadian diplomats should be reduced by 41, according to the Financial Times.



The foreign affairs ministries of India and Canada did not immediately respond to requests for comment.