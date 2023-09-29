World 0

Veto to the European Union; "It's an attempt of assault"

Poland will not give up its veto on the new EU pact on migration and asylum, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced today.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File
"I will attend the European Council meeting next week, where I will veto illegal migration," Morawiecki said, according to Reuters.

He assessed that the European Union's plan represents an attempt to attack "not only the sovereignty of Poland and other member states, but also an attempt to destabilize the EU in an undemocratic way."

Elections will be held in Poland on October 15, and one of the main pre-election promises of the ruling Law and Justice (Prawo i Sprawiedliwość; PiS) party is to protect the country from illegal migration.

