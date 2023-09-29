World They are marked as the most serious threat; "Slap" to Ukraine? The war in Ukraine entered the 582nd day. Source: B92 Friday, September 29, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Foto: Shutterstock

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu discussed the possibility of joint production of weapons in Kyiv.



On the other hand, the Kremlin announced that due to the hybrid war against Russia, an increase in defense expenditures in the next year's budget is necessary.

Tanjug/Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and retired colonel Andrei Troshev. On that occasion, he pointed out that the social guarantees must be the same for all participants of the special operation because, when it comes to the defense of the homeland, it does not matter what status the fighters were in.

Hungary warns: Ukraine will not receive a cent from the EU budget

Ukraine will not receive a single cent from the European Union budget until Hungary is paid the funds from the European funds that legally belong to it, said the head of the cabinet of the Hungarian Prime Minister Gergely Gulyás.



"I can say one thing for sure - since the amendment of the EU budget requires unanimous support, a country that is not an EU member will not receive a single cent from the EU budget until the member country receives what it is legally entitled to", Gulyás said.

Ministry: Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones last night

Russian air defense systems destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones over the Kursk and Kalushka regions last night, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.



"On the night of September 29, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with aircraft-type drones on objects on the territory of Russia was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones, one of them over the territory of the Kalushka region and 10 over the Kursk region," the Ministry announced on Telegram.



Ukrainian armed forces regularly shell Russian border territories, carry out drone strikes and sabotage, reports RIA Novosti.