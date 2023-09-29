World A complete disaster, craters opened up; It looks like a "city that was bombed" VIDEO Many houses were flooded and many roads were badly damaged by the storm that hit parts of Greece. Source: Tanjug Friday, September 29, 2023 | 08:47 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

In Volos, due to the storm "Elias", a large number of landslides were activated, and there are also problems in the supply of electricity and water.



As reported by the Greek public service ERT, Volos currently looks like a "city that was bombed", after it rained in September as if in Athens for two and a half years.



On the island of Evia, many areas are still without electricity and water due to damage caused by overflowing rivers.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Many roads have been destroyed, and a large number of buildings are under water, reports Kathimerini.

Tanjug/AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

Locals are trying to remove the mud with tractors and shovels.



In Thessaly, some schools are still working on line because the classrooms are flooded, but in the majority of schools, live classes are starting today.