World Suicide bomber killed 54 people; Terrifying images PHOTO/VIDEO Death toll in the attack by a suicide bomber at a rally of pro-Taliban politician Fazal-ur-Rehman in Bajaur, Pakistan, has risen to 54. Monday, July 31, 2023 | 14:00

Funerals are being held across Pakistan, and the government has vowed to catch those behind the deadly attack, for which no one has yet claimed responsibility.



Pakistani police said that an initial investigation indicated that a regional faction of the Islamic State may be responsible for this attack on an election rally of the pro-Taliban Jamiat Ulema Islamic Party, which is headed by hardline cleric and politician Fazal-ur-Rehman.



Dozens of people who received minor injuries were released from the hospital, while the seriously wounded were transferred to the provincial capital Peshawar by military helicopters.



The death toll continues to rise as seriously wounded victims of the bombing die in hospitals, doctor Gul Nasib told a Reuters report.

Pakistan| Suicide explosion took place in Workers Convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Khar of Bajaur District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 50 killed and more than 200 injured in the explosion.pic.twitter.com/XxNeQ6oJgY — Prof.N John Camm (@njohncamm) July 30, 2023

Rehman did not attend yesterday's rally held under a large tent near a market in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan.



Rehman, a longtime supporter of Afghanistan's Taliban government, has escaped at least two bombings - in 2011 and 2014, when his vehicles were damaged in explosions.