World The Swedes warned: This is the most serious situation since the Second World War Sweden and Denmark consider banning the burning of the Koran because it threatens their security and has sparked strong protests in Muslim countries, writes DPA Source: index.hr Monday, July 31, 2023 | 13:43

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he is in close contact with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen regarding a possible ban.



"We are in the most serious security situation since World War II," Christerson wrote on Instagram on Sunday evening, adding that many could take advantage of the situation. The Danish government has previously announced that it will consider legal remedies to ban the burning of Korans in front of foreign embassies.



Religions are allowed to be criticized, said Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. "But if you stand in front of a foreign embassy and burn a Koran or burn a Torah scroll in front of an Israeli embassy, it serves nothing but ridicule," the minister said.



However, it threatens the collective security of the country, he said. Recently, small groups burned copies of the Koran during Islamophobic actions in Sweden and Denmark. This led to angry protests and threats in several Muslim countries. Particularly harsh reactions were in Iraq, whose government expelled the Swedish ambassador. Earlier, protesters in Baghdad stormed the Swedish embassy and set it on fire.