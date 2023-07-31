Rocket attack launched; A large number of casualties
Rocket attack on the hometown of the Ukrainian president has been launched.Source: B92
The Russians fired rockets at the city of Kryvyi Rih in the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced that two rockets hit residential buildings.
"One rocket hit a four-story educational institution. There are probably people under the rubble. Rescuers and police are working," he said on Telegram.
He added that the second rocket destroyed part of the six-story building, causing a fire. He then announced that two people were killed and more than 20 injured in the rocket attack.
Occupied Donetsk today
Occupied #Donetsk today. pic.twitter.com/L16WVTIGND— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 31, 2023